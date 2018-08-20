Recorder Warns of Mail Orders for Copies of Deeds

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Recorder of Deeds Bettie Johnson is urging county residents to be wary of mail offers to provide copies of legal documents.

The Recorders' Association of Missouri notified Recorders about a private company's offer to obtain copies of property deeds that charges home owners an excessive fee.

The Fulton based company, Record Retrieval, mailed the offer to residents of Missouri's most populated counties. Property owners in these areas received a letter offering an official certified copy of their deed for $87.00 or more. Johnson said most property owners obtained their original property deed when they purchased their property.

In addition, this company's offer costs significantly more than obtaining certified property deeds directly from the Boone County Recorder's office. Fees are normally $1 per page, plus an extra dollar for certification. Most property deeds are no more than one or two pages which usually costs less than $5.00.

Johnson says she is concerned about companies trying to take advantage of our citizens by not being truthful. She also urges anyone who receves any of these letters to ignore them and to contact the Boone County Government Center.