Records: Girl's leg broken in room-cleaning blowup with dad

CARTHAGE (AP) — Court records say a Missouri man broke his 5-year-old daughter's leg after becoming enraged that she hadn't cleaned her room.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lance Breeding, of Carthage, is jailed on $50,000 bond on charges of felony child abuse. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Joplin Globe reports that his daughter was taken Friday to a hospital with a broken femur and extensive bruising. Charging documents say he told an officer that he spanked the girl because she hadn't cleaned her room. He later found that her room still wasn't clean and said he pushed her "gently," causing her to hit a dresser.

The girl's mother told police that she heard a "bloodcurdling scream." The mother says Breeding told her that he threw their daughter into the dresser.