Records: Man accused in mother's death used hidden gun

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Investigators say a 21-year-old man charged with killing his mother outside Springfield told them she "didn't even see it coming."

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the incident and the hours leading up to it are described in a probable cause statement used to charge Conner Cox with first-degree murder.

Court documents show Cox argued with his father about a gun in the family's attic before killing Angela Cox. Cox's father says he hid the gun last year to keep it from his son.

Court documents show that Cox retrieved the gun after his father left for work Tuesday morning and fatally shot his mother in her home office.

Cox alleges in the statement he killed his mother because she was "always being down."

He's currently being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. Jail records don't immediately list an attorney.