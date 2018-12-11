Records: Missouri man has long violent history with women

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man charged with burning a now-missing Missouri woman's car and considered a "person of interest" in his ex-girlfriend's 2007 disappearance was accused of assaulting his pregnant then-girlfriend in 2011.

The Kansas City Star says police reports show the 18-year-old woman won a protection order against Kylr Yust after alleging he drunkenly choked her. Yust served 120 days in jail.

Yust was arrested Sunday after 21-year-old Jessica Runions' car was found burned and abandoned in Kansas City. Runions was last seen Thursday, leaving a party.

In nearby Belton, police say Yust is a person of interest in the 2007 disappearance of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky. She vanished days after filing for a protection order against him.

Yurst hasn't been charged in either disappearance. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.