Records show two domestic incidents at Ashland mayor's home

ASHLAND - A lawsuit against Ashland Mayor, Gene Rhorer, brought up instances of Rhorer asking Police Chief Lyn Woolford to remove his girlfriend from their shared residence.

The lawsuit was filed by Woolford after he was placed on administrative leave by the city. He filed the lawsuit against Rhorer and the city for violating his right to due process, claiming he's the victim of "retaliatory action."

The lawsuit alleges Rhorer demanded that Woolford send Ashland police officers to his residence on at least two occasions, for the purpose of removing Rhorer's girlfriend from said residence.

KOMU 8 obtained reports detailing two incidents at Rhorer's home.

The first reported incident was March 22, 2019.

Records show communication from Rhorer directly to Woolford requested he send officers to the residence of Rhorer and make contact with his girlfriend, Manuela "Ela" Johnson.

Officers made contact with both, Johnson and Rhorer, and neither felt a threat of violence at any point.

The incident was determined to be verbal only.

Approximately week following the incident Woolford was terminated from his City Administrator position "with no explanation."

There was another police report filed in August. The report was from Rhorer's house, and involved a domestic dispute involving the mayor's family members.

Lyn Woolford was put on paid leave pending an internal investigation.