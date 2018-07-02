Records: Woman suffering from withdrawal drove into clinic

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Court documents say a woman who drove her truck into a southwest Missouri health center was suffering from withdrawal because a doctor stopped prescribing her anti-anxiety medication.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 58-year-old Andrea Gully is jailed on a felony property damage charge. Her attorney didn't return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.

Documents say Gully was experiencing body shakes, anger and depression due to withdrawal from Xanax, which she had taken for years.

On Monday, Gully checked into a Springfield center that serves low-income, underinsured patients. Court documents say she drove through the clinic's main doors after waiting a few hours. No one was hurt.

She told a reporter as she was being led away in handcuffs that she was upset she wasn't being given "my medication."