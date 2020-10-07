Recovery loan application to reopen October 13

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division announced Tuesday that grant funding is still available for locally owned, small businesses with five or fewer employees.

Eligible businesses may receive a $5,000 forgivable loan to cover business interruption, adaptation and resiliency expenses in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program application portal will reopen on Oct. 13 and be available to applicants from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants can find a list of program guidelines and application materials here.

The City of Columbia's nonprofit partner, Central Missouri Community Action Women's Business Center, is also available to assist businesses with the application process. Contact info can be found here.