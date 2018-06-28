Red Bull Seeks Road Space for Chariot Event
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Red Bull met with the Columbia special events committee Thursday morning in an attempt to get the ball rolling on a plan to close down a block of downtown to host a special event. The event, a human chariot race, calls for the section of Ninth street between Cherry and Locust to close down from 1pm to 8:30pm Saturday, October 1st.
The Chariot Race has plans to travel to many college towns this year, and Red Bull is still working to submit it's application. The plan has businesses in the area supporting it and a few detractors, who think it will take valuable parking space away from their customers.
