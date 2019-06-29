Red Cross Assists California Family After Fire

MONITEAU COUNTY - The American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter met with a family of three whose home was destroyed by a fire on Thursday.

The Red Cross said it is providing the family financial resources to meet their immediate emergency needs by purchasing food, clothing and shoes. The organization said it also supplied family members with comfort kits, which included personal hygiene items and referrals to four local partner agencies.

The Red Cross said the home was located on Highway O, outside of California.

The family is staying with relatives.