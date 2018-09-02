Red Cross Gives Tips to Stay Safe in Heat

JEFFERSON CITY - With hot temperatures around the corner, the Heart of Missouri Chapter of the Red Cross wants to remind people of the dangers of excessive heat and heatstroke. The group gave several tips on staying cool and dealing with extreme heat.

The group said to stay hydrated by drinking water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, and to avoid extreme temperature changes. When working outside, take frequent breaks and work with a partner who can tell if you overheat or are suffering from exhaustion. Make sure to check on children and animals to make sure they're not suffering from the heat and never leave them in a car. Temperatures inside of a car can quickly reach more than 120 degrees.

Signs of heat exhaustion are cool, moist pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea and dizziness. If somebody has these symptoms, be sure to move them to a cooler place and remove tight clothing. Fan the person and give them a small amount of water to drink. If the person is unconscious, call 911 immediately.