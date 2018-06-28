Red Cross Helps Fire Family

HOLTS SUMMIT - Officials at the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday the organization is working to assist the family of five that lost its home to a fire on Saturday. The State Fire Marshall ruled the fire as arson. The house on Brad Drive was destroyed. The Red Cross is currently assisting the family with clothing and shelter needs.

Emergency service director Phillip Iman said, "Everything that we do is immediate emergency assistance to help them begin that recovery process."

Red Cross assists these local disasters every day and hopes that this recent fire brings awareness to the community.

"It's important for people to realize every time there is a local disaster that gets reported to us, volunteers go out and respond. These are our friends, family and neighbors," Iman said.

To find out how you can help, contact the Red Cross by clicking here.