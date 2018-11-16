Red Cross Is Now Assisting a Second Columbia Family

COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter stated in a press release that it is assisting a second Columbia family affected by a Jan. 9 fire on Chapel Hill Road.

Red Cross officials initially helped one family, but learned on Jan. 11 another family lived in the damaged apartment.

The Red Cross contacted the second family, which has two members, and they made arrangements to meet today.

Family members received financial resources for them to meet their immediate emergency needs with the purchase of food and clothing. They also received comfort kits, which contain personal hygiene items, and referrals to community partner agencies.