Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November

ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm and fire escape plan on the heels of a winter that saw an upswing of fatal fires across the state.

15 of the 20 deadly fires to which the Red Cross responded to since July 1, 2019 occurred in the months of November, December, and January. These statistics reflect fires the Red Cross has been asked to respond to in order to assist those affected.

“The Red Cross is typically called to more fatal fires in the winter, and unfortunately, that’s what we have seen the past three months in Missouri,” Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said. “The majority of these fatal fire responses have occurred just since November 1, with several of them affecting children and individuals age 60 and over.”

State Fire Marshall Tim Bean said working smoke alarms are essential, and cut the risk of dying in a fire by 50%. This is especially true in the winter, when heating sources like space heaters are kept too close to things that can burn.

“Once a fire starts, residents might have just two minutes or less to escape before they’re overcome by smoke, so having working smoke alarms installed throughout the home provides early warning, which could mean the difference between life and death,” Bean said.