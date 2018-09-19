Red Cross Offering CPR Certification Classes
COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross is offering classes for anyone who wants to learn first aid CPR. The knowledge could be potentially life-saving in emergency situations.
Classes are four hours and attendees will earn a 2-year first-aid certification.
There is a class today at the Red Cross station in Mexico from 6-10 p.m. and tomorrow in Columbia also from 6-10 p.m.
