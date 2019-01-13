Red Cross opening overnight shelter

Saturday, January 12 2019
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is opening an overnight emergency shelter Saturday evening due to the high number of local power outages. 

According to the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, the shelter will be located at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 West Broadway and will open at 7:00 p.m.

Those without power who plan to stay overnight should come prepared, according to a news release. 

"Citizens who will be seeking shelter at this Red Cross shelter are asked to bring any medications, personal items, toiletries and a pillow or blanket that they would be comfortable using," the release said. "In addition, this shelter is not able to accommodate pets."

Debby Graham, the outreach coordinator at Broadway Christian Church, said they have food, blankets, showers, cots and a warm place to stay.

There are also a limited number of shelter spaces available at the Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 North Ann Street, according to the release.

Additionally, Room at the Inn, a winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness, is looking for volunteers for Saturday evening and Sunday morning.  Anyone who is able to help is asked to call Jim Jantz, the Room at the Inn coordinator, at 573-355-7151.

Graham said the Red Cross has room for 20 people to stay overnight at the church. She said, the Room at the Inn can hold 50, but it is completely full at the moment.

"It's just something that we are able to do to help the community and it's a blessing to our members to be able to do that," Graham said.

