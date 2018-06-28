Red Cross Prepares for Hurricane Season

The 2005 hurricane season caught many relief organizations unprepared. So, the Red Cross is preparing ahead of time for this season which starts in 24 days.

Linda Kerns was one of many Missouri residents who volunteered with the Red Cross right after Hurricane Katrina.

"Even seeing it on TV and the newspapers and everything," she explained, "you just wouldn't believe the destruction until you go down and you really get to see how it affects everybody's lives."

The Red Cross said it was difficult to screen and train volunteers during a disaster, so the group encourages volunteers to get involved before hurricanes hit.

"And, in order to send volunteers out, they have to be trained through our Red Cross trainings," said the organization's Karen Viebrock.

So, Kerns gets ready for the upcoming season by going to Red Cross training sessions.

"I think a lot of people, too, realize the impact and realize how quickly something can happen," she added, "and that they need to be ready to go."

The Capital Chapter of the Red Cross started with only 18 volunteers during the 2005 hurricane season. Now, it has about 115. Training sessions continue throughout this month. To contact the Capital Chapter of the American Red Cross, call 573-635-1132 or visit http://www.redcross-capitalarea.org.