Red Cross Raising Money For Disaster Victims

JEFFERSON CITY - With survivors of the Japanese earthquake still without food, water and shelter, the American Red Cross said Monday it has reached the million dollar mark in raising relief funds through a phone texting campaign. The Red Cross Capital Area Chapter in Jefferson City is trying to find ways to get more Missourians involved in that relief effort.

People can text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate ten dollars at a time to help the victims affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Local Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Beth Bauer said her organization has noticed most donations in Missouri coming from the St. Louis area and fewer from mid-Missouri.

"We cover 21 counties in central Missouri so we would like to see more response from our local people," Bauer said.

She says the recovery period in Japan will not be short and every dollar will go to help the people in need.

Bauer said, "The Japanese Red Cross, they are on the ground with shelters open, etc, that we need to support financially."

There is no set goal the Red Cross wants to raise for disaster relief, but Bauer stressed it is important not forget to also help out with local disasters that cost less money but still have an impact in the community.