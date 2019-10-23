Red Cross Responds to Fire in Mexico
MEXICO - Fire displaced a Mexico resident a second time this summer when the home two friends shared with him as he recovered from the previous disaster burned Sunday.
Two people living in the home on West Maple provided shelter to the individual who experienced a fire about six weeks ago.
The three salvaged some of their belongings in Sunday's fire, but those items will require extensive cleaning.
Two Red Cross volunteers met with the clients Monday and provided financial resources for them to meet their immediate emergency needs with the purchase of food and clothing.
Volunteers provided the three with comfort kits, which contain personal hygiene items, and referrals to local partner agencies.
The three are staying with relatives.
More News
Grid
List
COLE CAMP - Tiffany Woodington is being charged with multiple felony and misdemenor charges all regarding animal abuse. 120... More >>
in
COLUMBIA—A development plan that includes building a 35-home subdivision on a floodplain has residents near Gillespie Bridge concerned. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is traveling across the state this week giving safety presentation to senior citizens.... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - A proposed soccer complex has more than one goal for the city of Osage Beach, but not everyone... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton man was arrested this morning on four separate counts after his moped was stopped for a... More >>
in
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested three men in Fortuna during an attempt to locate one person who had active warrants for... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton School District is planning a total makeover for all schools within its system. In a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $65,000 from her... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – When highways narrow at construction zones, interchanges or other bottlenecks, agencies like MoDOT are continuing to encourage drivers... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri cattle farmer charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder shot two brothers from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Frank and Katie Moore celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The Boone County couple married in 1944 in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party will host an event on Wednesday night to look for future candidates. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a local church came under fire for a sermon some felt was transphobic, one local bookstore "talked... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
in
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
in