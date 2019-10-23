Red Cross Responds to Fire in Mexico

MEXICO - Fire displaced a Mexico resident a second time this summer when the home two friends shared with him as he recovered from the previous disaster burned Sunday.

Two people living in the home on West Maple provided shelter to the individual who experienced a fire about six weeks ago.

The three salvaged some of their belongings in Sunday's fire, but those items will require extensive cleaning.

Two Red Cross volunteers met with the clients Monday and provided financial resources for them to meet their immediate emergency needs with the purchase of food and clothing.

Volunteers provided the three with comfort kits, which contain personal hygiene items, and referrals to local partner agencies.

The three are staying with relatives.