Red Cross Responds to Fire in Roach

ROACH - A Camden County Red Cross volunteer responded Thursday evening to a single-family home fire in Roach.

According to the Red Cross, the fire destroyed the mobile home located in the 500 block of State Road AA.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with their emergency needs including the purchase of food, clothing and shoes. The family also received a one-night stay in a local motel and a referral to a local aid agency.