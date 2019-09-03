Mid-Missouri organizations respond to Hurricane Dorian
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is sending two emergency response vehicles from Jefferson City to help people from Hurricane Dorian.
The emergency response vehicles are two of nine vehicles being deployed to the East Coast for Hurricane Dorian. The Red Cross is also sending 32 volunteers.
The Red Cross said two people will operate each vehicle and give out food and other disaster relief to people affected by the storm. The other volunteers will work logistics, transportation needs and shelter operation, which includes feeding, health services and mental health services.
The Red Cross says emergency response vehicles left Kansas City over Labor Day weekend and another left St. Louis this morning.
