Red Cross Urges Mid-Missourians to Donate Blood for Sandy Relief Effort

COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross for the Missouri-Illinois Region encouraged Mid-Missourians Tuesday to donate blood to help those affected by superstorm Sandy. More than 300 American Red Cross blood drives along the east coast were cancelled due to the superstorm, leaving the blood supply in the area low.

Columbia Donor Recruitment Representative Craig Jackson said local blood donation centers will make sure to meet local needs first before sending blood to the east coast.

Jackson said he hopes for a better turnout than usual at upcoming area blood drives. Although, he said the turnout at a blood drive he held today was average.

Jackson said it's crucial for area residents to come to one of the following upcoming blood drives to help those affected by Sandy. He also added he's interested in finding someone willing to hold a blood drive Sunday. Anyone interested should call Jackson at 573-489-2450.

-Audrain County

Nov. 1 from 3-7 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 1705 Christopher Road in Mexico, Mo.



-Boone County

Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia College, 1001 Rogers in Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 500 W. Green Meadows Road in Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Missouri Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St. in Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Missouri School of Law, 203 Hulston Hall in Columbia, Mo.

Nov. 9 from 12-5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 229 S. Rollins in Centralia, Mo.

Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quarterdeck Corporation, 2401 Lemone Industrial Drive in Columbia, Mo.



-Callaway County

Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fulton State Hospital, 600 E. Fifth St. in Fulton, Mo.

Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Peter Church, 700 Highway Z in Fulton, Mo.

Nov. 15 from 12-5 p.m. at William Woods University, 1 University Drive in Fulton, Mo.



-Cole County

Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truman Building, 301 W. High St. in Jefferson City, Mo.

Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at State Employees, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Jefferson City, Mo.

Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truman Building, 301 W. High St. in Jefferson City, Mo.

Nov. 15 from 2-6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran High School, 2525 Route B in Jefferson City, Mo.



-Cooper County

Nov. 14 from 1-6 p.m. at Pilot Grove High School, 107 School St. in Pilot Grove, Mo.



-Howard County

Nov. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 701 First St. in Glasgow, Mo.



-Miller County

Nov. 5 from 2-7 p.m. at Iberia High School, 201 Pemberton Drive in Iberia, Mo.



-Montgomery County

Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Highway 19 in Montgomery City, Mo.

Nov. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Road in High Hill, Mo.



-Morgan County

Oct. 31 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Stover High School, 701 N. Oak in Stover, Mo.



-Randolph County

Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at Moose Lodge, 2050 N. Morley in Moberly, Mo.

Nov. 5 from 2-6 p.m. at Higbee Lions, 502 Grand Ave, Highway A in Higbee, Mo.