Red Cross Urges Mid-Missourians to Donate Blood for Sandy Relief Effort

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 30 2012 Oct 30, 2012 Tuesday, October 30, 2012 6:59:00 PM CDT October 30, 2012 in News
By: Danielle McCarthy
loading

COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross for the Missouri-Illinois Region encouraged Mid-Missourians Tuesday to donate blood to help those affected by superstorm Sandy. More than 300 American Red Cross blood drives along the east coast were cancelled due to the superstorm, leaving the blood supply in the area low. 

Columbia Donor Recruitment Representative Craig Jackson said local blood donation centers will make sure to meet local needs first before sending blood to the east coast. 

Jackson said he hopes for a better turnout than usual at upcoming area blood drives. Although, he said the turnout at a blood drive he held today was average.

Jackson said it's crucial for area residents to come to one of the following upcoming blood drives to help those affected by Sandy. He also added he's interested in finding someone willing to hold a blood drive Sunday. Anyone interested should call Jackson at 573-489-2450.

-Audrain County
Nov. 1 from 3-7 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 1705 Christopher Road in Mexico, Mo.

-Boone County
Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia College, 1001 Rogers in Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 500 W. Green Meadows Road in Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Missouri Memorial Union, 518 Hitt St. in Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Missouri School of Law, 203 Hulston Hall in Columbia, Mo.
Nov. 9 from 12-5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 229 S. Rollins in Centralia, Mo.
Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quarterdeck Corporation, 2401 Lemone Industrial Drive in Columbia, Mo.

-Callaway County
Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fulton State Hospital, 600 E. Fifth St. in Fulton, Mo.
Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Peter Church, 700 Highway Z in Fulton, Mo.
Nov. 15 from 12-5 p.m. at William Woods University, 1 University Drive in Fulton, Mo.

-Cole County
Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truman Building, 301 W. High St. in Jefferson City, Mo.
Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at State Employees, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Jefferson City, Mo.
Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truman Building, 301 W. High St. in Jefferson City, Mo.
Nov. 15 from 2-6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran High School, 2525 Route B in Jefferson City, Mo.

-Cooper County
Nov. 14 from 1-6 p.m. at Pilot Grove High School, 107 School St. in Pilot Grove, Mo.

-Howard County
Nov. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 701 First St. in Glasgow, Mo.

-Miller County
Nov. 5 from 2-7 p.m. at Iberia High School, 201 Pemberton Drive in Iberia, Mo.

-Montgomery County
Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Highway 19 in Montgomery City, Mo.
Nov. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Road in High Hill, Mo.

-Morgan County
Oct. 31 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Stover High School, 701 N. Oak in Stover, Mo.

-Randolph County
Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m. at Moose Lodge, 2050 N. Morley in Moberly, Mo.
Nov. 5 from 2-6 p.m. at Higbee Lions, 502 Grand Ave, Highway A in Higbee, Mo.

More News

Grid
List

Lincoln University copes with three deaths in three weeks
Lincoln University copes with three deaths in three weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University students, faculty and staff came together for a prayer vigil to mourn three deaths in... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:17:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Missouri gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison
Missouri gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gang member from Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison without... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Backpack policy at Mexico Middle School aids in gun discovery
Backpack policy at Mexico Middle School aids in gun discovery
MEXICO - A policy at Mexico Middle School helped staff find a gun in a student's backpack Wednesday. Students... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Missouri's Humane Society stands by for Hurricane Florence animal rescue
Missouri's Humane Society stands by for Hurricane Florence animal rescue
ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy to North Carolina ahead of... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Jefferson City will host Memorial Day air show
Jefferson City will host Memorial Day air show
JEFFERSON CITY -- Thursday morning the Public Works and Planning Committee decided to host the 2019 Salute to Veterans Memorial... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

FDA announces plan to crack down on teen vaping
FDA announces plan to crack down on teen vaping
COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration announced last Wednesday electronic cigarette manufacturers have 2 months to prove their products... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
DETROIT (AP) — After selling it on and off in the U.S. for nearly seven decades, Volkswagen has decided to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:39:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Man given 7 consecutive life sentences in child rape case
Man given 7 consecutive life sentences in child rape case
OZARK (AP) — A judge sentenced a 55-year-old southwest Missouri man to seven consecutive life sentences for the repeated sexual... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:11:19 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Feds: Bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills
Feds: Bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Kansas City bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills while... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 4:54:55 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 establishes base camp in advance of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 establishes base camp in advance of Hurricane Florence
LELAND, N.C. - Missouri Task Force 1 is setting up its base camp in Brunswick County, North Carolina in preparation... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Trump tariffs put Missouri Senate candidate Hawley in a bind
Trump tariffs put Missouri Senate candidate Hawley in a bind
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The fate of a Missouri nail manufacturer suffering under President Donald Trump's steel tariffs has put... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Driver seen on video speeding around bus is arrested
Driver seen on video speeding around bus is arrested
BALLWIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a video showed him speeding through a yard and... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Only American pig museum and petting zoo at risk of shutting down
Only American pig museum and petting zoo at risk of shutting down
LINN - Farmer Cindy Brenneke has until December 9 to put more than 100 cats into cages, or the Where... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Columbia man charged with assault after woman choked, pistol-whipped
Columbia man charged with assault after woman choked, pistol-whipped
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a man Wednesday after police said he choked and pistol-whipped a woman. Channing... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:22:08 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Agent says Hurricane Florence should not impact Missouri insurance rates
Agent says Hurricane Florence should not impact Missouri insurance rates
COLUMBIA - Missourians should not see their insurance rates skyrocket as a result of Hurricane Florence, which reached the Carolinas... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence starts flooding parts of the Carolinas
Hurricane Florence starts flooding parts of the Carolinas
(CNN) -- The rain turned sideways Thursday, rivers swelled and floodwaters began to fill streets, as massive Hurricane Florence trudged... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73 year-old
Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73 year-old
COLUMBIA - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who has dementia and Alzheimer's. Victoria... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Special Olympics cuts ribbon at new training campus
Special Olympics cuts ribbon at new training campus
JEFFERSON CITY - Cheering and applause filled the air as Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athletes, volunteers and directors cut the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:14:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 68°
5am 68°
6am 67°
7am 67°