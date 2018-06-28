Red Cross Volunteers Head East

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Red Cross deployed its eleventh volunteer from the Missouri Capital Area Chapter Wednesday to the East Coast. So far, there are 250 volunteers from the Midwest Red Cross Region helping out areas affected by Hurricane Irene. Volunteers that were deployed will be there for a minimum of two weeks.

Two Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) from the Capital Area Chapter were sent to help hand out food, water and clean up kits to those affected. Volunteers are also helping in shelters, and assisting with logistics, transportation, communications, mental health and disaster assessment.

Deployed volunteers all went through extensive training and have been in a national Red Cross database ready to help during disasters. More Missouri volunteers could be sent out throughout the next few weeks.

The best way for anyone else to help out is to donate money by texting "Red Cross" to 90999.