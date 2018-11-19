Red Flag Warnings Issued in Pettis and Saline County
SEDALIA- Red flag warnings have been issued for both Pettis and Saline counties Thursday. The National Weather Service said a red flag warning is when conditions are perfect for extreme fire danger. Citizens are usually asked to refrain from burning brush, starting bonfires, and even grilling when these conditions are present.
The last few days have been unusually warm and dry for early October, and conditions should stay the same until rain comes, which could happen this weekend.
