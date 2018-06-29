Red Kettle Campaign Begins

Major George Windham, the regional coordinator for the Salvation Army, knows exactly what it takes to organize the annual Red Kettle campaign; he has been involved with the Salvation Army for more than six decades.

"I'm a third generation Salvationist. I've been in it for 63 years now," says Windham.

Together with his wife Violet, Windham hopes to raise more than $300,000 to match last year's totals.

MU Athletic Director Mike Alden and his wife, Rockie Alden, co-chair this year's effort.

"When you start seeing the kettles and you hear the bells ringing, it just builds excitements for the holidays," says Rockie.

Donations collected in Boone County by volunteers help support local families throughout the coming year.

"We have our food pantry, we have youth camps, youth programs; just a whole lot of social services programs that it covers," says Windham.

Volunteer bell ringers and the red kettles will be scattered at different locations throughout Boone County until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

If you would like to be a volunteer bell ringer for the Red Kettle campaign, contact Captain Dan Ortman at (573) 442-3229 x25.

The Salvation Army will set up a location for families in need of assistance this holiday season at the Office Depot on Providence Road. They will be there Monday through Friday, Nov. 26 to Dec. 14, from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1 from 1-5pm.