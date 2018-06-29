Red-Light Camera Violations On Hold in Some Cities

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state appeals court ruling earlier this month has prompted several Missouri cities and towns to halt, at least temporarily, red-light camera tickets.

The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled on Nov. 5 that the red-light ordinance in the St. Louis County town of Ellisville does not conform to state laws because it targets the registered owner of the violating vehicle, not the driver.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hazelwood, St. Ann, Columbia and St. Joseph are among several cities that have suspending the sending of citations until the legal issues are resolved.

Many communities have added red-light cameras in recent years over concerns about serious and sometimes fatal wrecks caused by vehicles running red lights.