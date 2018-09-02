Red-Light Camera Violations Temporarily Suspended

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is temporarily suspending red-light camera violations, two days after a court decided an ordinance in Ellisville conflicted with a state law.

As the Ellisville case progresses, Columbia will consider options for its own red-light program.

The temporary suspension will affect those being prosecuted since Columbia's ordinance was amended Aug. 19.

Columbia started using its red-light camera program Aug. 21, 2006. The original ordinance placed responsibility on the driver for the red-light violation. But this summer, the ordinance was changed so that the owner of the vehicle would be prosecuted.

The Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Ellisville statute, which reads similarly to the Columbia ordinance, conflicts with state laws.

Red-light camera cases that happened before Aug. 19 will continue.

The decision made by the Eastern District Court of Appeals is subject to appeal or rehearing.

A previous court ruling decided that the owner of the vehicle was at fault, rather than the person operating the vehicle. A statement by the city said Columbia relied on that decision when it changed its own ordinance in August.