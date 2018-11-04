Red Roof Inn Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

COLUMBIA - Blake Logan, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to second-degree murder for the murder of Nicole Sue Crumby almost a year ago. Logan will spend 24 years in prison. As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped armed criminal action and first-degree murder charges against Logan who was 18 at the time of the murder.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2009. Police found Crumby shot dead at the Red Roof Inn. Logan had met Crumby at the Red Roof Inn for an alleged drug deal when he shot her in the head after a struggle.

Police later found Logan in his car at Midway Travel Plaza. Nicole Palmer was also in the car and at the time was arrested as well. She has yet to be charged with any crime.