Red Sox blast two homers in sixth, beat Royals 5-4

BOSTON (AP) - Jonny Gomes hit a go-ahead two-run pinch homer in the sixth after another two-run shot in the inning by Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday night.

The Red Sox maintained their momentum after winning four of their last five games before the All-Star game. They entered the break in last place in the AL East but were coming off Clay Buchholz's 11-0 complete-game win over Houston, their season high for runs.

Buchholz (5-5) allowed four runs in six innings against Kansas City. Koji Uehara allowed Omar Infante's two-out double in the ninth but got his 19th save in 21 chances.

Scott Downs (0-3) gave up the homer to Gomes, the first batter he faced after replacing James Shields.