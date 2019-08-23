Red Sox Finish Off Royals in Extra Innings

Kansas City Royals logo.

BOSTON - The Royals went back to Boston to finish a game that has been suspended since August 7th, and it ended in 12 minutes.

Brock Holt hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning for a final of 5-4, ending the two week long game for the Red Sox, and adding another loss to Kansas City's record.

The Royals fall to 45-83 on the season as the Red Sox keep their playoff hopes alive, jumping to 68-61 and six and a half games back from the second wild card spot.