Red, White, Blue and Yellow
Busch's flowers is marking the sixth anniversary of 9-11 by giving away yellow mums.
They started with 1,500 yellow mums this morning.
This is the fifth year they've given away patriotic symbols. They chose yellow mums because yellow is a color used to show support for troops, and one service woman appreciated the sentiment.
"We feel like there's somebody behind us, that we don't feel alone. We're not just doing this on our own. I mean, I know that sounds funny to say it that way. But to know that the local people support us, it just makes you feel warm on the inside like you're doing a good thing."
Now the first bouquet is free, for a second one Busch's asked for a $5 donation to the United Way.
