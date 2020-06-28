Red, White, Blue and Yellow

Busch's flowers is marking the sixth anniversary of 9-11 by giving away yellow mums.

They started with 1,500 yellow mums this morning.

This is the fifth year they've given away patriotic symbols. They chose yellow mums because yellow is a color used to show support for troops, a nd one service woman appreciated the sentiment.

"We feel like there's somebody behind us, that we don't feel alone. We're not just doing this on our own. I mean, I know that sounds funny to say it that way. But to know that the local people support us, it just makes you feel warm on the inside like you're doing a good thing."

Now the first bouquet is free, f or a second one Busch's asked for a $5 donation to the United Way.