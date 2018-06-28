Red Wings slip past Blues 2-1 in OT

By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Justin Abdelkader's power-play goal 24 seconds into overtime lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The teams reignited their old Western Conference rivalry, accumulating 36 penalty minutes in a third period that included multiple skirmishes on the ice.

The Red Wings had a man advantage for the final 1:21 of regulation and the opening moments of overtime.

The penalty carried over to the extra session, when Abdelkader knocked in a rebound of a shot from Marek Zidlicky past Jake Allen for the game-winner. It was just the second power-play goal the Blues have allowed in 25 chances over the past seven games.

The Red Wings' Erik Cole tied the game at 1-1 just 24 seconds into the third period.

Alexander Steen started the scoring for the Blues with a power-play goal at 9:38 of the second period.