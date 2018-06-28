Redesign of KOMU.com includes new look, new features

Our navigation menu is now bigger. When you hover over a tab, the menu drops down for easier use.

You now have two options for viewing: the list view you're used to, plus a new grid view. Just make your choice by clicking on the buttons at the top of the story stream.

We're making it easier for you to interact. You can log in to comment through Disqus, Facebook, Twitter and Google.

COLUMBIA - Welcome to the new KOMU.com. We've changed the way we look and function in an effort to improve your experience. We are still working out some bugs, including issues with our weather page, so please bear with us.

On the home page, you'll still always be able to see the newest stories first, with our top stories displayed right up top. But, you'll now have the option to view stories in either a list or a grid. Simply look immediately above the story stream and make your choice. The website will remember your preference next time you visit.

Our story pages feature considerably larger photos and videos. Plus, there's no longer a pop-up window to watch videos. They play right in the story page.

We've also made navigating the site easier, with bigger menu tabs that drop down so you can immediately reach the page you want.

We want to hear your thoughts on the changes. You can leave comments below or on our Facebook page.