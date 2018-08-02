Redevelopment planned for Warrenton outlet mall

WARRENTON (AP) — A desolate outlet mall near St. Louis may soon get a rebirth.

The Warrenton Outlet Center was once a thriving spot along Interstate 70 in Warrenton, 55 miles west of St. Louis. The 200,000-square-foot property was one of the few outlet malls in Missouri when it opened in 1993, featuring discounts at Nike, Levi's and other big-name retailers.

But the novelty wore off, and three newer outlet malls opened closer to St. Louis. Today, just a few retailers remain at the Warrenton mall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a suburban St. Louis-based developer, Raul Walters Properties, plans to reposition the mall as a retail center called the Shoppes at Warrenton. Aldermen unanimously support the plan, which calls for a mix of restaurants and non-outlet stores.