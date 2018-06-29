REDI Opposes the U.S. Postal Service Plans

COLUMBIA - The Regional Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors voted to oppose the U.S. Postal Service's plan to consolidate Columbia's mail processing operations.

The current plan is to possibly move Columbia's mail processing operations to St. Louis or Kansas City.

Bernie Andrews is the Executive Vice President of REDI and says if the operations move from Columbia there will be 42 positions lost.

The plan would make Columbia residents and businesses wait longer to receive their mail.

The consolidation would take the standard next-day service and move to a two-to three-day service.

"It will be difficult to determine economic impact but there will be a negative impact on businesses." says Andrews.

Jim Marsden is the president of the Central Missouri Area Local 7065 of the American Postal Workers Union. He says having the support of a professional organization that represents a larger community brings more awareness to their goal of keeping mail processing operations in Columbia.

REDI voted at their board meeting Wednesday to send written public comments to the U.S. Postal Service by April 17th.