Redistricting, Budget Top Missouri Lawmakers' Agenda

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are taking an extended Easter break before resuming negotiations this week on congressional redistricting and the state budget. The Legislature typically begins its work week on Monday afternoon but this week is delaying that until Tuesday.



Lawmakers quit last Friday after a late-night negotiating session failed to produce agreement on a congressional redistricting plan. Missouri's U.S. House districts must be redrawn based on population changes from the 2010 Census.



House and Senate members also are expected to start work this week on a final version of Missouri's $23 billion operating budget. Among the differences in the two chambers' plans are amount of money going to public colleges and universities, school busing and prescription drug subsidies for senior citizens.