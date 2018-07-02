Redrawing School District Boundaries

He may seem like a typical dad, but Mark Skinner of Harrisburg is far from it. He created Proposition Two which voters will decide in Harrisburg and Fayette next week. It's a one-man issue.

"We've got an issue coming up on April 4th ballot to allow our son to go to the same school and the same community he has always known," said Skinner.

A misunderstanding led to his son attending Harrisburg schools although Skinner's house is in the Fayette district. The proposition asks voters to accept Skinner's proposal to redraw school boundaries, keeping his son, Wesley, in the Harrisburg district. Wesley attends Harrisburg Elementary School, but he would have to go to Fayette if voters reject Proposition Two.

Skinner walked around Fayette's downtown square to pass out flyers and thank people who have already shown support for the proposition. He said a child Wesley's age would not be able to make a smooth transition from one school district to another.

"He really doesn't want to come here since he doesn't know anybody," explained Mark Skinner. "He doesn't want to leave his friends behind. He's going to miss his friends and his teachers."

Skinner's glad Fayette and Harrisburg superintendents worked hard to get the proposition on the ballot.

"We're very much in support of it and, again, particularly because they have followed the rules and have gone to the expense to put it on both ballots," said Harrisurg Superintendent Richard Davis.

Skinner swapped 10 acres he owned on Devil's Washboard Road, north of Harrisburg, to show voters one community won't benefit more than the other. There is also a heavily-publicized school bond issue on the Harrisburg ballot, so Skinner hopes that will attract more voters next Tuesday.