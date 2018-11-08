Reds Activate 3B Scott Rolen for Cardinals Series

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Reds activated third baseman Scott Rolen off the 15-day disabled list for the start of their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds optioned infielder Scott Valaika to Triple-A Louisville on Friday to open a spot.

The 36-year-old Rolen got two cortisone injections last month for a stiff left shoulder and neck. He went on the disabled list April 24, batting .217 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

Valaika batted .313 in eight games without a homer or RBI. He started four games at third base.