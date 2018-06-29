Reds Break Record Slump, Beat Cardinals 1-0 in 9th

CINCINNATI (AP) - Chris Heisey's single in the bottom of the ninth inning ended Cincinnati's record scoreless streak to open a season and sent the Reds to a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night following a long rain delay.

The Reds set a modern franchise record by failing to score in the first 17 innings of the season. Their previous worst was 13 scoreless innings in 1909 and 1934.

Ryan Ludwick and Todd Frazier opened the ninth with singles off Carlos Martinez (0-1). After a sacrifice, Brayan Pena was walked to load the bases and the pinch-hitting Heisey singled up the middle.

The Reds were the last team in the majors to score a run this season. Heisey's hit broke an 0 for 11 slump with runners in scoring position.