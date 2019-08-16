Reds halt Cardinals' win streak

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds snapped the St. Louis Cardinals' five game winning streak Thursday night with a 2-1 win.

Cincinnati pitchers limited the Cardinals to just two hits, a single by Dexter Fowler in the fifth and an RBI double by Kolten Wong in the ninth.

Reds starter Sonny Gray struck out 10 batters in five innings of work. By the end of the game, Cardinals hitters had struck out 15 times.

The Cardinals entered the night in a tie for first place in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs, and will remain in a tie.

The Cubs lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 Thursday on a walk-off grand slam by Phillies' outfielder Bryce Harper.

The Cardinals will play the Reds again Friday at 5:40 p.m.