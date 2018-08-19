Reduced Penalties For Marijuana

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin group is pushing for lower penalties for people caught possessing small amounts of marijuana. The group launched its campaign Friday at Joplin City Hall. They're calling their November 2008 ballot proposal the Sensible Sentencing Initiative. If approved, possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia would be an administrative offense. Adults arrested for simple possession of the drug or paraphernalia would NOT be jailed or have to post a bond. Those found guilty in municipal court would be subject to a maximum fine of $250. Currently, those arrested and convicted of possessing marijuana or paraphernalia in Joplin are subject to a $500 fine and/or up to 100 days in jail.