Refund Debit Cards Available to Missouri Taxpayers

JEFFERSON CITY - Tax payers are now able to get a refund in the form of a debit card whether their tax return is filed on paper or electronically. This new option is for taxpayers who file individual income tax returns or Property Tax Credit claims.

This is the first year the Department of Revenue has offered the refund debit card. To receive this card, taxpayers must check the debit card box on the refund line of their 2012 income tax return or PTC claim. After the card is received in the mail, the recipient must activate it online or by phone.

Benefits of the debit card include no check cashing fees, no bank account is required and access to the funds 24 hours a day. Other refund options include a paper check and electronic direct deposit into a bank account.

For more information about the refund debit card, click here.