Regal movie theaters, Ragtag Cinema, Goodrich Quality theaters close temporarily

COLUMBIA - As social distancing grows amid coronavirus fear, movie theaters are closing to help prevent spreading.

Regal theaters and Ragtag Cinema both announced they will close temporarily starting Tuesday, March 17.

Ragtag Cinema is scheduled to reopen April3.

Regal is one of the largest movie theater companies, with a location in Columbia.

Goodrich Quality Theaters will also be temporarily closed until state and local government health departments deem appropriate to open business.