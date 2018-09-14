Regency Hotel Closes; "The Broadway" on the Horizon

COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia will soon see another building reach toward the sky. Developer Dave Parmley closed on the Regency hotel property Thursday, making way for a completely new hotel in its place.

"The Broadway" is a Hilton Doubletree hotel; cost of the seven story, 114 room facility will run developers $19 million. Demolition of the Regency hotel will begin in mid-January, with construction beginning in April of next year. Developers expect the 14 month project to be completed in June of 2013.

Parmley also purchased the two surface lots adjacent to Short Street, which the city of Columbia then bought from him. The city plans to build a six story, 410 space parking garage on the space. Columbia is also in negotiations with developers to sell a portion of the land where the garage is being built for commercial and residential development.

The Regency's old equipment and furniture will be for sale the rest of the month. An auction is also planned for the items December 19.