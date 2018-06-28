Regency Mobile Home Park Cleans Up

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 19 2011 Mar 19, 2011 Saturday, March 19, 2011 5:24:00 PM CDT March 19, 2011 in News
By: Emily Spain
loading

COLUMBIA - After facing complaints from both residents and the city, the Regency Mobile Home Park took part in a neighborhood clean-up. The Office of Neighborhood Services worked with Regency's local management to organize Saturday's clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon.  The city paid to bring in two large dumpsters for residents to drop-off trash.  It has around $3,000 to use toward these neighborhood projects.

Resident Doug Harris has lived at the mobile home park since 1986.  He said this is a step in the right direction.

"I think what they're doing is really, really good," Harris said. "This was the premiere trailer park in Columbia.  There was no other trailer park that could match it.  Over the years you could definitely see a steady decline in the condition."

The city has given the park more than 200 violations ranging from trash and abandoned vehicles to mobile homes that are falling apart. Property manager for the park, Roni Martin Booth, said management will be tearing down and replacing deteoriating trailers. She said the park is also working with the city.

"We're just all pulling together to clean up the park and move forward from there," Booth said.

Bill Cantin, with the office of neighborhood services said it wants to put its money where its mouth is.

"That's why I'm here, because the office and the city believes in making this a better place to be," Cantin said. 

But some residents remain skeptical and wonder where the progress will go from here.

"They've got a long ways to go," Harris said. "It takes time and it takes money. Nothing happens over night."

Both the city and local management recognize there is still more work ahead.

"By no means are we going to cure it today," Cantin said. "There's still code violation issues that need to be addressed.

Booth said the problems at Regency have built up overtime. 

"It didn't happen over night," Booth said. "It's amount of years and bad local management that's got it to this point and I think moving forward enforcing rules and regulations, I think we can actually get the park back to where it used to be."

Booth said she plans to continue to motivate residents to keep the park clean and is adding some incentives.  She said there will could be gift baskets and a yard of the month competition where winners earn free lot rent. 

More News

Grid
List

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
58 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°