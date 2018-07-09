Regionals Not Helping Economy

This was the first time in decades that Mizzou has hosted the NCAA.

Most of the fans KOMU talked to today were from the mid-Missouri area. Hotels claim local events like Hickman graduation and Art in the Park brought more people to Columbia than the NCAA tournament. KOMU called more than a dozen hotels in Columbia today and only one said it had seen an increase in guests due to the baseball games. .. even though some fans came from all across the country.

"Mostly all the parents from Kentucky are here, from Louisville. We have fans that came down that have fans of the players. We have people from New York here, all the Miami player's families are here. They all flew down too," Karen Castillo, parent of player, said.

Fans who do come from out of state say there's little time to spend money in mid-Missouri.

"Well, we check out the towns. We go sight seeing, but mainly all of us go to all the games. We watch the games. We watch the games that are losing. We watch the competition," Castillo said.

A fact not lost on local hotels.

"We haven't seen any baseball reservations, it's mainly other local activities," Neeley Ashford, hotel employee, said.