Registered sex offender arrested near child rides at fair
MARIES COUNTY - At the City of Belle Fair, officers arrested a sex offender carrying a stun-gun Wednesday night.
Both the Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Belle Police Department arrested Scott Birmingham from Bland near the children's rides at the fair, the Office of the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman posted on Facebook.
Birmingham had previously pled guilty for sexual misconduct with a child, and is currently on the sex offender registry in Gasconade County.
He is in the Maries County Jail pending a warrant.
