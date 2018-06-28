Regulators Approve Rate Increase for Ameren

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri utility regulators have approved an electric rate increase for Ameren Missouri but decided to not allow the utility to recover costs it sought for a new Taum Sauk reservoir.

The Public Service Commission on Wednesday voted 5-0 to approve the rate increase. Details about how much more electric customers would pay weren't immediately available.

Regulators decided not to allow Ameren Missouri to add a portion of the cost for building the new Taum Sauk reservoir into the rate base that could be collected from electric customers over time. In December 2005, the original reservoir overflowed and collapsed. That sent a billion gallons of water down a southeastern Missouri mountain.

Ameren Missouri is the state's largest electric utility and has about 1.2 million customers mostly in eastern and central Missouri.