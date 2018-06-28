Regulators Revise Order for Buildings at Mo. Lake

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Many homes built along Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks may be allowed to remain.

Officials with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday directed utility provider Ameren Missouri to redraw its territory around the lake so that most homes are no longer considered to be in the way of its hydroelectric plant boundaries.

The decision revises a July order by energy regulators that had said many structures built too close to the lake may have to be removed. FERC officials said Thursday that they never intended the original order to affect property owners with valid deeds or easements. The new order gives Ameren until June 2012 to redraw its project boundaries around the lake so that fewer structures fall into the buffer zone regulated by the federal agency.