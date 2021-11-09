JEFFERSON CITY - Rehabilitation of the Bagnell Dam bridge, located in Lake Ozark has been extended.
MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham said contractors of the bridge found that the bridge deck is in worse condition than expected. This will mean the bridge will be closed longer than initially anticipated.
Bridge inspectors have also determined a load weight limit of 18 tons will be put in place once the bridge is reopened.
The rehab project began in September and includes repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls.
Motorists will continue to use alternate routes until Business Route 54 reopens after the project is complete.
MoDOT will notify local businesses and residents of the new completion date once it is determined.