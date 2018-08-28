Rehearing for St. Louis Man in 2009 Killing

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 02 2014 Jun 2, 2014 Monday, June 02, 2014 6:56:00 AM CDT June 02, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man accused of killing a woman during a burglary nearly five years ago could see his life sentence reversed this week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Ledale Nathan Jr. was a juvenile when he and an accomplice burglarized a home on Oct. 5, 2009, and began shooting. An off-duty police officer and a firefighter were injured, and 34-year-old Gina Stallis was killed.

Both men received life sentences. But in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an automatic life sentence for a juvenile was unconstitutional.

Nathan's case is among 84 in Missouri thrown into limbo by the ruling. His new sentencing hearing is this week.

The accomplice, Marion Coleman, was 24 at the time and his life sentence will remain.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Child marriages ban among dozens of new laws now in effect
Child marriages ban among dozens of new laws now in effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of new Missouri laws take effect Tuesday, including a ban on anyone under 16... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Plane skids off runway at a Callaway County airport
Plane skids off runway at a Callaway County airport
Callaway County - A pilot is uninjured after his plane skidded off a runway at Elton Hensley Memorial Airport Tuesday.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 12:09:00 PM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

MU is fully tobacco-free with new policy
MU is fully tobacco-free with new policy
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a new tobacco policy Tuesday, banning all tobacco products from campus. MU... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says
The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says
(CNN) -- In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:52:47 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Appeals court rules in favor of convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson
Appeals court rules in favor of convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson
ST. LOUIS - An appeals court sided with convicted killer Ernest Lee Johnson on Monday, ruling his challenge to the... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:39:54 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Former SEMO baseball player reaches settlement
Former SEMO baseball player reaches settlement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Former Southeast Missouri State University baseball player Broc Kreitler has settled a lawsuit over an... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:28:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Law firm alleges neglectful medical care after child dies weeks after ICE custody
Law firm alleges neglectful medical care after child dies weeks after ICE custody
(CNN) -- A mother and her lawyers allege that ICE and those running an immigration facility in Texas provided substandard... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:05:29 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:31:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an Interstate 70... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
COLUMBIA - City staff and members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation will meet for the... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:51:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of a Jefferson City shooting victim mourned 22-year-old Charon Session Monday. Session was supposed to... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 11:09:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville City Council interviewed two candidates for the position of Chief of Police, but the mayor, Logan... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:00:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street. Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
COLUMBIA - Father Richard Litzau, pastor at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, said he agrees with responses from... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 97°
4pm 97°
5pm 95°
6pm 94°