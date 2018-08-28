Rehearing for St. Louis Man in 2009 Killing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man accused of killing a woman during a burglary nearly five years ago could see his life sentence reversed this week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Ledale Nathan Jr. was a juvenile when he and an accomplice burglarized a home on Oct. 5, 2009, and began shooting. An off-duty police officer and a firefighter were injured, and 34-year-old Gina Stallis was killed.

Both men received life sentences. But in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an automatic life sentence for a juvenile was unconstitutional.

Nathan's case is among 84 in Missouri thrown into limbo by the ruling. His new sentencing hearing is this week.

The accomplice, Marion Coleman, was 24 at the time and his life sentence will remain.